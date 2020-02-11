|
|
Betty Lou Smith, 90 of Allentown and Emmaus, died on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Edward F. Smith. Betty Lou worked as an administrative assistant for local companies and as a teacher assistant for the Allentown School District. Her primary job was a homemaker. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Clinton I. Gates and Altheda May (Witmer) Gates. She graduated from William Allen High School in 1947. She was an active member of St. Michael's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Allentown and later Grace Lutheran in Macungie.
Survivors: Sons: Edward F. Smith, II and his wife Cindy of Ocean View, DE, Terrance D. Smith and his wife Debra of Topton and Timothy B. Smith and his wife Robin of Emmaus. Daughter: Jennifer A. (Smith) Riggs and her husband Patrick of Alburtis. Grandchildren: Tonya, Terrance, Jr., Gregory, Ashley, Casey, Brandon, Alyssa and SheaLynn. Great-Grandchildren: Ian, Aaron, Isabelle, Brayden, Kiera, Griffyn, Graham and Teagan.
Private services for the family will be held at Grandview Cemetery in Allentown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the following charities: , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 11, 2020