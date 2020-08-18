1/
Betty Lou Torpey
1930 - 2020
Born Elizabeth (meaning: House of God) at 1:56pm, Wed, June 18, 1930, in her 90th year, Betty Lou (Davis) Torpey, made her journey to God's House at 7pm, Sat, Aug. 15, 2020, the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady into Heaven! She departed peacefully from her son, Fr. Jim's, home in the Poconos after a life well lived! Pottsville was her home, born to Norman & Lorene (Glenn) Davis, she devoted her life helping family, friends & anyone in need. Baptized as a child of God, June 23, 1930, she lived an exemplary Christian life. She loved her homes on Seneca, Fairview Ss & Highland Dr. She graduated from Pottsville High School, 1948 and celebrated her class reunions up until the 65th in 2013. A lifelong member of St. Patrick's Church, she loved Jesus in the Eucharist & was devoted to her parish, her faith, especially the Blessed Virgin Mary. Her rosary from St. John Paul II gave her great comfort through the joys and challenges of her life. Known as "Sis", Lou", "Rah, Rah" and "Boop", she had a zest for life that shone through her small frame, filled with a vibrant spark! She loved life & laughed much in this valley of tears. She belonged to St. Patrick's Council of Catholic Women, Pottsville Lionettes, Catholic War Veterans. She worked faithfully as a Voting Precinct Clerk and was inducted into the Voters Hall of Fame, believing in the American right to vote, especially for the sanctity of life. She worked as a clerk at the Pottsville Journal, then as a waitress, her primary vocation, at which she excelled, was as a Homemaker! Her baking and cooking included that special ingredient that can't be bought or reproduced: love, her rice pudding and pineapple upside down cake will never taste the same. She was known for her classy dressing, a beautiful woman in the various stages of life. She enjoyed pinochle, canasta, music, jitter bugging, Stone Harbor, Sweet Arrow Lake. She loved to read, word search, travel, her best times were at home, enjoying a cup of tea, glass of wine, treats, snacks, teaberry ice cream from Heisler's, vanilla from Yuengling's, a Coney Island hot dog, Guers iced tea & snacks. She enjoyed time at Knoebels with her grandchildren and attending Penn State Football. She was a devoted Pottsville Crimson Tide, Penn State, Notre Dame, Phillies & Eagles fan, along with Coach K & Duke Basketball. Her deep faith and reliance on the prayer and example of Jesus' Mother, Mary, Our Lady of Sorrows, whose own heart was pierced, helped her endure courageously the loss of her daughter, Jane Ann (Torpey) Dinger, March, 2001, who left this life much too early. She dedicated herself to praying for children and parents who have lost a child to death, especially in support of the We Are Remembered Ministry. She admired the courage, dedication & bravery of her son-in-law, Russ Dinger (Sandy), who raised her grandchildren, of whom she was most proud: Joshua and Stephanie. She loved the priesthood & religious life, touched by priests and sisters: Fr. Leo Mitchell, Msgr. Boyle, Bishop Welsh, the many who served St. Patrick's and Nativity H.S. over the years, and her "own" Fr.'s Don, Pat & George. The great sisters of St. Joseph, especially Sr Joseph Elizabeth, ssj, Sr Mary Bertille, rsm. Having the privilege of being the mother of a priest, she'd humbly smile and shed a tear when reminded that arriving at the gates of heaven a priests mother is escorted directly to our Lord, who says to the woman,"I have given you life, what have you given to me?'" She presents her hands (the maniturgium) and responds, "I have given you my son as a priest." At this Jesus grants her entry into the House of God! Through her faith, she gained many friends from the Diocese of Allentown and in parishes over the years, where Fr. served until his retirement, including Easton, Whitehall, Summit Hill, Reading, Ringtown/Sheppton, Jim Thorpe, Hamburg, Pocono Pines. The grace of his health concerns and retirement gave them the joy of togetherness as he walked her "home", enjoying sacred silence, prayer, music, cooking, memories & Dr. Pol, Monk, Alf, Carol Burnett and I Love Lucy. Her sister, Dorothy and beloved brother-in-law Ted Manion were her support, companions and watchful eyes. She loved her extended family: Elsie, Pat, Joyce, along with her neighbors from Fairview St & Forest Hills. Predeceasing her were her siblings: Norman Davis, Joann Artz. Her friends, living, Dot, Flo & Helen and others are remembered fondly for their love & friendship. Her dearest: Teresa, Lee, Viv & others too numerous to name, preceded her to that House of God, we pray. She was married Dec. 29, 1951, just shy of 50 years to James F. Torpey who died Feb. 2001, ever proud of him at Eastern Press, co-owned with his sister, Pat Cielinski (whose husband, John, died Aug 15, 2012) & his brother, Pete. She shared in the joy of cross stitching & creating at the family ceramic shop along with Dick/Rose Schuettler & Fran/Flo Trabosh. Other survivors are nieces, nephews, family & friends: Davis, Manion, Cielinski, Torpey, especially her godson, Jerry (Mary) Davis and goddaughter, Teresa (Torpey) Keating. She loved her dogs, especially her best: Bootsy, along with her "granddogs" Holly & Star. Since 1969, she lived with arthritis and other health concerns along the way. At peace, at last, she prayed for the many doctors, nurses, health aides, over the years, recently Dr's Meeran, Heffner, Wenders & their staff, the hospice of LVHN-Pocono, the staff at Luther Ridge and so many others! Mass of Christian Burial held at St. Patrick Church, Pottsville at 12 Noon, Friday, Aug 2. Visitation in Church from 11 until just before Holy Mass. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. Patrick Church Memorial Fund or the Jane Ann Dinger Trust c/o the Church or Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W Fell St Summit Hill

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Patrick Church
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Patrick Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
August 18, 2020
I am very sorry for the Loss of your sweet mother. My prayers are with you.
Shalmar Mantz
Friend
August 18, 2020
My sympathy to Betty Lou's family. Betty Lou was the last living member of the group of friends who on a Sunday afternoon could be found enjoying those great picnics at Sweet Arrow Lake. What a wonderful group of people who enjoyed such fun and fellowship! I loved them all because they taught me about friendship, people coming together with other families just enjoying life!! They were friends for the long haul and stayed friends for life. I miss them all dearly!! Thankful that they were all part of my childhood and live on in my memories!! What a great gathering they will have in heaven now that they are all together! Sincerely, Marsha Bowers Kline
Marsha Kline
Friend
August 18, 2020
Parishioners of St. James, Easton & Fr. Torpey’s We R Remembered Ministry, briefly met , What a loving Life and Blessing to have known this Christian Mother, Grandmother, Friend in anyone’s Life.
Mr. Mrs. G Fritz Wiede
Acquaintance
August 18, 2020
Blessings Fr Jim to you and your family. "Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted."
Sam Albert
Friend
August 18, 2020
Jim,
So sorry to read about the passing of your mother. It is hard to lose a parent, but especially hard when it is the last one. I know you were close and took good care of her. Kathi Williams-Wennell
Kathi Williams-Wennell
August 17, 2020
This is one of the most beautiful tributes that I have ever read! I never had the pleasure of meeting her but she obviously had a wonderful and fulfilling and religious life. It’s obvious she was loved by many.
Bonnie
