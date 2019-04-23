Betty Lou "Nana" Walck, 91 of Northampton, PA. died on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Born December 13, 1927 in Whitehall-Cementon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edwin S. Kohler and the late Irene P. (Shingler) Kohler-Klingman. She was the wife of the late Luther Walck who passed away in September 2015. Betty was a private duty nurse most of her working career caring for individuals in their homes. She was last employed at Gracedale County Home, Nazareth for 15 years before retiring in 1988. She was a member of St. John's U.C.C. Church, Northampton. She was a past member of the Auxiliary, for the Alliance Fire Company, Northampton, PA. Betty was an avid bingo player and she enjoyed playing cards and was always available for a game of Pinochle. Surviving are daughters, Bonnie Lee Rehatchek and companion Donald Paly of Catasauqua, PA; Beth L. wife of Raymond Gerstenberg of Northampton, PA; 7 Grandchildren: Thomas II and wife Vanessa, Jodie wife of Erin, Matthew, Nicole, Melanie, Chad and wife Kristie, Brandy and wife Erica; 5 Great-Grandchildren; Alexis, Morgan, Colyn, Alyssa, Kassia, and a Great-Great-Granddaughter, Priscilla. She was predeceased by a son, Terry K Walck in 1978.A Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. Martin E. Nuscher officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery - Allen Twsp., Northampton, PA. Contributions: May be made to The Susan B. C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary