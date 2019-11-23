|
Betty M. Boyer, 89, formerly of 3028 W. Liberty St., Allentown died Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Cedarbrook-Fountain Hill Annex. She was the widow of Nelson C. Boyer to whom she was married 61 years until his death on November 11, 2013. Born in Perkiomen Heights, she was the daughter of the late Charles V. and Lillian (Kemmerer) Grubb. Betty was a 1949 graduate of the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. She was a former member of the Pennsylvania Society for the Advancement of the Deaf, the Lehigh Association of the Deaf, the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf Reunion Society and past Treasurer of the Lehigh Valley Deaf Senior Citizens. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown and a former member of the Lehigh Valley Deaf Church.
Survivors: nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by siblings, Mary Ann Gerloff, Shirley Fisher, Jeanette Meierhoff, Charles Grubb and her beloved puppies, Mollie and Sugar.
Memorial Service 10:00AM Wednesday in the chapel of the First Presbyterian Church, 3231 W. Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18104. Call 9 to 10:00AM Wednesday in the church. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com.
Memorial Contributions can be made in Betty's memory to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 23, 2019