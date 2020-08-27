Betty M. Mensch, 96, of Telford, formerly of Palm, PA, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Elias B. "Pye" Mensch, Jr. who died in 1984.
Born in Allentown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Ralph A. and Melba (Jones) Reichard.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan of Allentown, two sons: Richard of Gosford, Australia, Glen and his wife Cathy of Harleysville, two grandchildren: Amy and her husband Matthew Bernard, Nathan and his wife Allison, three great grandchildren: Remy, Miller, and Reese, a sister, Shirley Moser of Allentown, and a brother-in-law, Homer Schmoyer of Whitehall. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Schmoyer, a sister, Geraldine Welsh and her husband Donald "Pete", a brother, Ralph Reichard and his wife Joan, and a brother-in-law, John Moser.
She was employed in the Upper Perkiomen School District for 25 years as an elementary school teacher and its first elementary librarian. After her retirement she led the chorus at the Upper Perk Senior Center.
She served St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Red Hill for decades in many roles in its music and education programs. When she moved to the Lutheran Community at Telford, she found a new spiritual home and many wonderful friends at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Telford. She also continued her service in choral music and education and delighted to see her grandchildren flourish there.
During her 28 years at the Lutheran Community at Telford, she shared her love of music with others through the Last Chords Chorus, the chapel choir, and countless sing-alongs. She was also blessed with many good friends and was thankful for the dedication and efforts of many devoted and caring staff members.
Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Indian Valley Public Library, 100 E. Church Avenue, Telford, PA 18969, to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 107 W. Lincoln Ave., Telford, PA 18969 or to the Lutheran Community at Telford Employee Holiday Fund, 12 Lutheran Home Drive, Telford, PA 18969. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net