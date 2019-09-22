Home

C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
View Map
Betty M. Priestas Obituary
Betty M. Priestas, 87 of Quakertown died Thursday September 12, 2019 In Grand View Hospital, Sellersville. She was the wife of the late Joseph Priestas and the companion of Harold Boardman of Milford Square. Born in Finland, Bucks County she was the daughter of the late John J. and Verna M. (Zipp) Rothmund. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Spinnerstown. In addition to her companion she is survived by her children, Kenneth Crouthamel (Victoria) of Perkasie, Carol Gumbert of Quakertown and Susan Goodwin (Robert) of Quakertown. Brothers Robert of Trumbauersville and Clairmont of Dayton, FL, and a sister Delores Krewson of Quakertown. Six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Predeceased by a granddaughter. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday September 28, 2019 at the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown PA 18951. Call from 9:30 a. m. to 11:00 a. m. Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 120 Spinnerstown, PA 18968.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 22, 2019
