Betty M. Schleicher, 92 of Bethlehem, PA. formerly of Nazareth, died on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at her residence. Born July 21, 1927 in Lower Nazareth Twsp., PA, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Pearle
(Marsh) Schleicher. Betty was a Nazareth High School Graduate who went on to work for the former Lucent Technologies as a secretary for 40 years before retiring. She was a lifelong member of St. John's U.C.C. Church, Nazareth. She is survived by cousins. She was predeceased by her sister Marjorie in 2001. A Graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday October 6, 2019 at Hope Cemetery, Route 191 South, Hecktown Lower Nazareth Twp., PA. The Rev. Jeffery A. Brinks will officiate. Arrangements are under the care of Bartholomew-Schisler F.H., 211 E. Center St., Nazareth, PA. 18064. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Johns UCC Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2019