Betty May (McKelvie) Stocker, a lifelong resident of Bethlehem and Northampton, passed away on September 22, 2020 at the age of 95.
She was devoted to several pursuits during her lifetime. She spent many years in retail as a fashion buyer and enjoyed using her expertise to assist women in looking their best. She loved to travel and led a variety of bus tours. She relished meeting new people and the opportunity to share the wonders of this country with them.
Never one to sit still for too long, Betty used her free time to volunteer in her community and at her church. She loved the cultural events of Bethlehem. She worked behind the scenes at Musikfest for 28 years, supported Christkindlmarkt for 15 and enjoyed meeting young folks at the Banana Factory. She was a member of St. Pauls United Church of Christ in Northampton and volunteered with the youth group there.
Born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on June 5, 1925, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Beatrice (Krise) McKelvie. A graduate of Liberty High School, Betty married the love of her life, Russell C. Stocker (deceased, July 2, 2010), in November, 1947 in Bethlehem. Betty is survived by her sister, Faye Anderko, of Bethlehem, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Nancy Peniston, and Joan Mitman, and brothers, Douglas McKelvie, and Burl McKelvie.
A viewing will be held from 6-7pm on Friday September 25, 2020 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA. Graveside services will be held 12pm Saturday September 26, 2020 at Bethlehem Memorial Park in Bethlehem, PA 18017.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Pauls United Church of Christ, 19th and Lincoln Ave., Northampton, PA 18067 would be most welcome. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com