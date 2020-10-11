1/
Betty M. Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty M. Young, 88, of Richlandtown formerly of Zion Hill died October 9, 2020 in Meadow Glen at Phoebe Richland. She was the wife of the late Arthur Young. Born in Coopersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Lamar & Eva (Hoffman) Bernd. She was a School Bus Driver & Aide for Levy School Bus Company in Trumbauersville before retiring. Betty was a former member of East Swamp Church in Quakertown. Betty enjoyed traveling and cooking, but the most joy came from the love of her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her three children Susan Peiffer (Harold), Fred Young, and Heidi Murphy (Bill). A brother Ray Bernd. Eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter in law Debi and five brothers and sisters. Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C R Strunk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved