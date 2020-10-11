Betty M. Young, 88, of Richlandtown formerly of Zion Hill died October 9, 2020 in Meadow Glen at Phoebe Richland. She was the wife of the late Arthur Young. Born in Coopersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Lamar & Eva (Hoffman) Bernd. She was a School Bus Driver & Aide for Levy School Bus Company in Trumbauersville before retiring. Betty was a former member of East Swamp Church in Quakertown. Betty enjoyed traveling and cooking, but the most joy came from the love of her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her three children Susan Peiffer (Harold), Fred Young, and Heidi Murphy (Bill). A brother Ray Bernd. Eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter in law Debi and five brothers and sisters. Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com
) Quakertown.