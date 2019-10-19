Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
For more information about
BETTY ALBRIGHT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY ALBRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY MAE ALBRIGHT


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTY MAE ALBRIGHT Obituary
Betty Mae Albright, 86, formerly of Apple Church Road, Bethlehem, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Weston Care Center, Lower Saucon Twp. She is the wife of the late Earl R. Albright. Betty was born in Riegelsville on December 14, 1932 to the late Theodore D. and Florence M. (Diehl) Pursell. She was the cook at the former Mary Ellen Conv. Home until retiring in 1992. Betty was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Twp.; Past President of the Leithsville Fire Company Ladies Auxillary, 60+ club of Hellertown.

SURVIVORS: Loving children: Debra M. (Jay S.) Keck of Hellertown, Douglas R. (Diana L.) Albright of Coopersburg; sister-in-law: Shirley Pursell of DE; grandchildren: Emily C. Keck, Vanessa N. Keck, Bryan M. Albright; great grandchildren: Layna Keck, Travis, Ryan, Dylan Gretz, Aliva Bielinski, Dakota & Cora Albright. Predeceased by a brother: George Pursell.

SERVICE: Private. No calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now