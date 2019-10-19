|
|
Betty Mae Albright, 86, formerly of Apple Church Road, Bethlehem, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Weston Care Center, Lower Saucon Twp. She is the wife of the late Earl R. Albright. Betty was born in Riegelsville on December 14, 1932 to the late Theodore D. and Florence M. (Diehl) Pursell. She was the cook at the former Mary Ellen Conv. Home until retiring in 1992. Betty was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Twp.; Past President of the Leithsville Fire Company Ladies Auxillary, 60+ club of Hellertown.
SURVIVORS: Loving children: Debra M. (Jay S.) Keck of Hellertown, Douglas R. (Diana L.) Albright of Coopersburg; sister-in-law: Shirley Pursell of DE; grandchildren: Emily C. Keck, Vanessa N. Keck, Bryan M. Albright; great grandchildren: Layna Keck, Travis, Ryan, Dylan Gretz, Aliva Bielinski, Dakota & Cora Albright. Predeceased by a brother: George Pursell.
SERVICE: Private. No calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 19, 2019