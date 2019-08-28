|
Betty Seiple McHugh, age 94, of Buford, GA passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband of fifty-two years, Charles P. McHugh; daughter-in-law, Ann McHugh; brother, Robert Seiple; and niece, Kathy Seiple. Mrs. McHugh is survived by son, Dennis McHugh and wife, Kelly Kearney, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Kelly and Geoff Smith, Lawrenceville, GA, and Michael McHugh, Athens, GA; great granddaughter, Samantha Smith, Lawrenceville, GA; sisters-in-law, Loretta Seiple, Lawrenceville, GA, Helen McHugh, Allentown, PA, Mary McHugh, New York City, NY; nephew, Larry (Trudy) Seiple, Villages, FL; niece, Susan Seiple, Allentown, PA; step-grandchildren, Lindsey Kemp, Jaime Kearney, James Kearney and Kelsey Kearney. Mrs. McHugh was born on November 29, 1924 in Allentown, PA. She resided on Cedarwood Road in Allentown, PA for over fifty years, and has resided in Buford, GA for eight years. Mrs. McHugh was a 1941 graduate of Allentown High School, Allentown, PA and she was a homemaker. She and her husband Charles traveled the world, and in her most recent years she enjoyed living at Lake Lanier with her son, Dennis. Mrs. McHugh was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Allentown, PA. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at her home in Buford, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Betty M. McHugh.
