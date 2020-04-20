Betty P. Bryant, 94 of Whitehall, PA formerly of Six Mile Run, PA; passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Whitehall Manor, Whitehall, PA. She was born on July 4, 1925 in Six Mile Run, PA; a daughter of the late Arthur J. and Mary M. (Thomas) Mort. In Marklesburg, PA; she was united in marriage to Fay G. Bryant, he preceded her in death. She is survived by children Phillip V. Bryant, Whitehall, PA and Denise Bryant Green, Pensacola, FL; grandchildren Craig Bryant, Sarah Hennessy, Nakisha Nicole Green Mataia, Taloni Green, and Shaloah Gruver; and ten great grandchildren; and brother-in-law Paul Lashinsky. She was preceded in death by siblings Lois Marshall, Flora Berzanski, Mona Markowski, Beulah Lashinsky, Ruby Mulzer, Marianne Ingham, Lee Mort and Victor Mort, and granddaughter, Shavona Green. Betty was a member of the Round Knob Church of God. Over the years she was employed at Juniata Electronics and Arrow Manufacturing. Private burial will be held at Huntingdon Memorial Gardens. A Memorial Service will be scheduled and announced at a later date. If friends so desire memorial contributions may be made in memory of Betty to the Round Knob Church of God, 2089 Longs Run Road, Six Mile Run, PA 16679. Arrangements by Akers Funeral Chapel, 715 Church Street, Saxton, PA 16678. Online condolences may be expressed at www.akersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 20, 2020.