TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Betty Perschy Obituary
Betty ("Mom-Mom") Perschy, 87, of Main Street USA, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 under the care of Lehigh Valley Health Network Hospice. She was the wife of Julius V. Perschy with whom she shared a loving marriage of 53 years. She was the daughter of the late Rose (Zotter) and Frank Reichl. Betty retired from the former AT&T plant in Allentown after 25 years of service. She had an infectious laugh and zest for life. Betty's signature was the butterfly or flower adorning her shiny white hair. Betty loved German music, food and polka dancing. Betty's unrivaled kindness was memorialized in millions of handwritten notes sent in cards to friends, family, friends of friends and family, former neighbors and colleagues. Family was of greatest importance to Betty.

Betty was predeceased by a beloved daughter, Barbara Perschy, as well as her siblings, Joyce Colbaugh and Roland Reichl. Betty's survivors include daughter, Robin Strauss and her husband, Randal Strauss; daughter, Jodi Wagner and her husband, Mark Wagner; grandchildren: Julie Burkart and husband, Steve; Mark Strauss, Patrick Wagner and wife, Jonna, Tara Strauss and husband, Roy, Mia Taboga and husband, Paul; great-grandchildren: Taylor, Keyon, Barbie, Ella, Ava, Axel, Dylan, Jaxon, Gia, Evelyn and (gestational) Baby Wagner; Great-great grandchild: Anastasia; Godson: Frank Reichl and wife, Wendy, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am.

Donations in Betty's honor may be made to s Project P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2019
