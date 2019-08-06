|
|
90 years of age and former resident of Fullerton, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning August 3, 2019 at Fellowship Community. She was the wife of William A. Moll for 61 years at the time of his passing in 2015. Betty was a dedicated member of St. John's UCC Fullerton, where she earlier served on Consistory, sang on the Choir, taught Sunday School, and was a quilter. She enjoyed being an Avon representative, and serving as an Election Official at the Jefferson Street playground polls. She is survived by daughters Lissa J. Wuchter and her husband Kenneth, Jo Ellen Wexler and her husband Barry; sons Mark A. and his wife Denise, Scott A. and his wife Isabel; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; sister Shirley Drinkard, foster brother and two foster sisters; predeceased by infant daughter Jill, three brothers and three sisters.
Services will be 2:00 pm Saturday August 10, 2019 in St. John's UCC Fullerton, 575 Grape Street, Whitehall, PA 18052, officiated by Rev. Dr. Becky J. Beckwith. Visitation with her family will be from noon to 1:45 pm in the Church parlor. Memorial contributions honoring Betty may be presented to St. John's UCC Fullerton Endowment Fund at the address above.
The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall
is honored to handle her arrangements
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2019