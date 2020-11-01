1/1
Betty Tie Gaye
Betty Tie Gaye, 87, of Moore Township, suddenly passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital – Anderson Campus in Bethlehem Township. She was the wife of Doelue Gaye, with whom she shared more than 40 years of marriage. Born in Togbablee, Grand Gedeh County, Liberia, West Africa, she was a daughter of the late Wah Dwah and Martha Wright. A member of the Krahn tribe, Betty had to flee to Ivory Coast due to civil war, and then came to the United States as a refugee on February 17, 2004. She proudly became a United States citizen on June 10, 2014. She farmed in Liberia, Ivory Coast and the United States, which was her passion. Betty also enjoyed bowling, dancing, and looked forward to playing bingo at the Mid County Senior Center in Bath. Most importantly, Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who cherished spending time with her family and friends. She was a faithful member of Covenant United Methodist Church of Klecknersville.

Survivors: She is survived by a son, Sampson Yah Doelue and his wife, Fatu, of Zwedru, Liberia; a daughter, Helen Doelue Fehnel and her husband, Robert, with whom she resided; 10 grandchildren, Romeo, Sam, Annie, Vivian, Anna, Helen, Sampson Jr., Cynthia, Blessing and Emma; four great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Jonelle, Jonvie and Fatu; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Doelue Gaye, she was predeceased by a brother, George Wah; and a sister, Saysaw Wah.

Services: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 10:00 A. M. in Covenant United Methodist Church of Klecknersville, 2715 Mountain View Drive, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday evening from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. and Saturday morning from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. in the church. Burial will follow in Covenant United Methodist Cemetery, Point Phillips. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a facial mask and social distancing protocols will be required. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Covenant United Methodist Church of Klecknersville.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return your loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14
