O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Goshenhopen UCC
East Greenville, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
New Goshenhopen UCC
East Greenville, PA
Betty Wagner Obituary
Betty Wagner 90, of Whitehall, formerly of Allentown, passed away on Saturday August 31, 2019. Born in Allentown Betty was a daughter of the late Titus and Stella (Stauffer) Baus. Betty was a member of New Goshenhopen United Church of Christ in East Greenville. Betty worked as a dietitian for 30 years at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown prior to retiring. Surviving is her son Donald and wife Sharon of New Tripoli. Betty's two grandsons are: Jeff and wife Nola and their children; Colton, Alec, Blake, and Elena. Josh and wife Sharay and their children; Jacob, and Alivia. She was preceded in death by her sisters; Marion Finizzi, and Elsie Schilling. Funeral Services will be on Thursday September 5, 2019 at 11:00 in New Goshenhopen UCC, East Greenville. Calling will be from 10:00-11:00 am in the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Betty's memory to her church. 1070 Church Rd. East Greenville, Pa. 18041. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 2, 2019
