Beulah Diamond, 93, of Bethlehem, passed away in her home on Tuesday, May 19th 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Diamond, with whom she had shared 71 years of marriage. Born in Fountain Hill, Beulah was raised in Mytilene, Lesvos, Greece during WWII. She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Zaharo (Loupos) Dectis. Beulah enjoyed cooking, traveling, current affairs but above all, family was most important to her. She was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Bethlehem.
Survivors include her two children, Mary Mack, wife of Kevin, Churchville, PA and Manny Diamond of Bethlehem. Grandchildren: Anthony Diamond and wife Clare of Philadelphia, Stephanie Mack and fiancée Alexander Boys of Cambridge, UK, and Nicholas Diamond of Bethlehem. Beulah was predeceased by her siblings, Ioanna Klidaras, Nicholas Dectis Jr, Mike Dectis and Charles Dectis.
Viewing: There will be a Safe and Secure Drive Thru Viewing on Friday May 22, 2020 from 11:30AM to 12:15PM using the Center Street Entrance of the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street Bethlehem, PA 18018. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com .
Services: Services are private and will be live streamed at 1PM on Friday May 22, 2010 from St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral using, www.stnicholas.org/diamond, it will be available 15 minutes prior to the service. Private burial in Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Nativity of Theotokos Monastery, 121 Elias Lane, Saxonburg, PA 16056-9615.
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2020.