Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Beulah M. Choronzak


1922 - 2019
Beulah M. Choronzak Obituary
Beulah M. Choronzak, 96, formerly of Whitehall and Northampton, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Phoebe Home in Allentown. Born November 24, 1922 in Ironton, she was the daughter of the late Raymond A. and Gertrude M. (Stuber) Druckenmiller. She was the wife of the late Joseph Choronzak, Sr., who passed away in 1986.

Beulah was a machine operator for 20 years before retiring from the former Doral Mfg., Northampton, PA.

Survivors: Surviving are 4 grandchildren: Steve, Kenny, Cheryl, and Brian. 2 great-grandsons: Derek and Ross. She was predeceased by a son, Joseph, Jr., 4 daughters: Sylvia Lang, Barbara Werner, Sandra Morgan, and Donna Choronzak, along with her 5 sisters and a brother.

Services: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Online Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2019
