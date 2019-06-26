|
Beverly (Bonnie) Moditch, 76, of Palm Harbor, FL passed away June 24th, 2019 and is survived by her beloved husband, Al Moditch; daughter Kim McCormack; grandson Michael McCormack; great granddaughter Skylar B of Palm Harbor, FL and sibling, Chuck Aicher of Walnutport, PA. Bonnie was born to the late Charlie and Jennie Aicher in Allentown, PA on Dec. 13th, 1942 and was a graduate of Bethlehem H.S. She and Al began their life's journey together on Jan 7th, 1961 and were happily married for 58 yrs. Bonnie molded the minds of many young children as a loving childcare provider and did volunteer work for many organizations throughout her life. She loved animals and was a friend to all who knew her. She will remain in our hearts forever as she leaves us with beautiful memories. Celebration of Life service to be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Jun 30th at East Lake Woodlands Country Club, 1055 East Lake Woodlands Parkway, Oldsmar, FL 34677
Published in Morning Call on June 26, 2019