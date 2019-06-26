Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
East Lake Woodlands Country Club
1055 East Lake Woodlands Parkway
Oldsmar, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Moditch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly A. Moditch


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly A. Moditch Obituary
Beverly (Bonnie) Moditch, 76, of Palm Harbor, FL passed away June 24th, 2019 and is survived by her beloved husband, Al Moditch; daughter Kim McCormack; grandson Michael McCormack; great granddaughter Skylar B of Palm Harbor, FL and sibling, Chuck Aicher of Walnutport, PA. Bonnie was born to the late Charlie and Jennie Aicher in Allentown, PA on Dec. 13th, 1942 and was a graduate of Bethlehem H.S. She and Al began their life's journey together on Jan 7th, 1961 and were happily married for 58 yrs. Bonnie molded the minds of many young children as a loving childcare provider and did volunteer work for many organizations throughout her life. She loved animals and was a friend to all who knew her. She will remain in our hearts forever as she leaves us with beautiful memories. Celebration of Life service to be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Jun 30th at East Lake Woodlands Country Club, 1055 East Lake Woodlands Parkway, Oldsmar, FL 34677
Published in Morning Call on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.