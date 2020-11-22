1/
Beverly A. Surovi
Beverly A. Surovi, 80, of Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital. She and her husband, John Surovi, celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in April. Beverly was a secretary at the Bethlehem Steel Co. many years ago, then later worked as a secretary at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, NCC Nursing Department and as coordinator of St. Luke's Hospital's Emergency Room Residency Program. She was a member of Light of Christ Lutheran Church, Bethlehem, and served as the secretary of the Bethlehem Council of Churches. She enjoyed baking, reading and ceramics.

Surviving with her husband, John, are sons, Jeffrey (Cynthia) of Hellertown and Scott (Beth) of Valley Park, MO; a daughter, Susan Weaver (Jeffrey) of Bethlehem; and eight grandchildren, Lauren, Abigail, Claire, Andrew, Michael, Timothy, Jessica and Amanda.

Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Light of Christ Lutheran Church, 2020 Worthington Avenue, Bethlehem, PA 18017, or the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2020.
