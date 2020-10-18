1/1
Beverly Ann Ford-Glencross
Beverly Ann Ford-Glencross, 77, of Emmaus, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, after a short illness. She was the wife of Peter Ford-Glencross, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of John and Anna (Miklencic) Hopko.

Always ready to share what she lovingly called her "pearls of wisdom," Beverly was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an exceptionally skilled gardener, a force to be reckoned with in the kitchen, and a nurturing and gentle soul who loved the company of animals, especially her late dog Dakota.

She adored the month of May, holidays spent with family, and reminiscing about sun-soaked memories of summers spent in Cape May, NJ and a childhood growing up at Pinetree Park in Emmaus.

Survivors: In addition to her husband, Beverly is survived by her daughter Kristin Ford-Glencross and son-in-law James Green of Falls Church, VA, and her beloved granddaughter Wren Eleanore. She also leaves behind her sister Cheryl (Hopko) Fretz, her brother John (Jack) Hopko, and many cousins and family members who loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Dennis Hopko.

Services: A private family gathering and service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Beverly's memory to St. Ann's Church in Emmaus or Animals in Distress, Coopersburg, PA.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
