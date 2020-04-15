Beverly Ann Miller, born September 28, 1937 at home in Greenawalds, passed away at the age of 82 on April 8, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown. She was predeceased by her parents Arthur L. and Helen M. (Bergstresser) Miller and three sisters, Dorothy Miller, Bonnie Jacobs and Barbara Hughes. Beverly is survived by twin sisters Betty Yorgey and Burdelle Kern, a brother Arthur W. Miller and many nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Slatington High School and worked many years in retail sales of clothing and gifts. Bev enjoyed playing cards with her sisters and friends; gardening; bowling; collecting clowns; watching sports, especially the Phillies; and acting as grill master at family picnics. Beverly will be laid to rest with her parents and sister, Dorothy, at Union Cemetery in Slatington. A private memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Cedarbrook Nursing Home 350 S. Cedarbrook Road Allentown, PA 18104 Family would like to express their thanks to the warm and loving staff of Cedarbrook Nursing Home for their years of dedicated care to our sister, aunt and friend.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 15, 2020.