Beverly Ann Sigafoos
Beverly A. Sigafoos, 74, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully in the home of her daughter, Lori Diaz, on September 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert Sigafoos who passed in 2012. She worked in hospitality at Lehigh University for over 25 years before retiring and then worked at Rite Aid for two years. She will be lovingly remembered by her Children, Lori Diaz (Porfirio), Kevin Benko, Melonie Mayer, Leeann Dilliard-Garton 11 grandchildren and 4 step-grandchildren.

Services will be at the convenience of her family. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. www.jamesfuneralhome.org

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
September 19, 2020
I miss you so much Gram! You will live on in my memories and forever in my heart ❤. Rest in Peace Gram. I love you.
- Love Gert
melanie marie
Grand Parent
