Beverly A. Sigafoos, 74, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully in the home of her daughter, Lori Diaz, on September 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert Sigafoos who passed in 2012. She worked in hospitality at Lehigh University for over 25 years before retiring and then worked at Rite Aid for two years. She will be lovingly remembered by her Children, Lori Diaz (Porfirio), Kevin Benko, Melonie Mayer, Leeann Dilliard-Garton 11 grandchildren and 4 step-grandchildren.
Services will be at the convenience of her family. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. www.jamesfuneralhome.org