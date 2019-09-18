|
Beverly Ann Woodring, 76, of Coopersburg passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019 in her Hillside home, surrounded by her greatest loves of all. Born in Philadelphia to George W. & Dorothy E. Boisbrun, Bev was a graduate of Germantown High School. She married the love of her life, Francis C. "Guy" Woodring, Jr. on May 30, 1970 and they shared 38 years together before he was called home in 2009. Bev worked for Penn Mutual, Philadelphia as an administrative secretary for many years before making Coopersburg her home. She was also employed by Southern Lehigh School District, where she served as Liberty Bell's cafeteria/playground monitor for a whopping 18 years, and was well regarded as a student favorite. By far, Bev's greatest accomplishment was her lifelong mission of simply being "Mom & MiMi" - A mission her kids will say was carried out to perfection. She is survived by her son, Francis C. "Trey" Woodring, III, and daughter, Courtney K. Mooney, wife of Jeffrey. Brother, George W. Boisbrun & his wife Mary, as well as her three adoring grandsons, Colby, Kyler, and Camren Mooney. Bev will be greatly missed by scores of other loving family, nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.
Celebration of Life: Friday, September 20th - Norcross-Weber Funeral Home, Coopersburg. Calling 6:00-7:00 PM, Service 7:00 PM.
