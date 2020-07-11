Beverly D. Menges, 66, formerly of Allentown, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Gracedale Nursing Home. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Doris M. (Blose) Menges of Allentown and the late David T. Menges. Beverly was a graduate of William Allen H.S., class of 1972. She worked in housekeeping for Holiday Inn and was a kitchen helper for Hilton, both in Allentown. Beverly was a member of Grace UCC, Allentown.
Survivors: Mother; Brother: Mark D. Menges and his wife Joan Thierolf-Menges of Bethlehem; Aunt: Bertha Blose. Beverly is also survived by many cousins.
Services: A viewing will be held from 4 – 6 pm Monday at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. www.stephensfuneral.com
. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to L.C. Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown 18103.