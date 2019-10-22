|
|
Beverly M. Weiss, 82, of Easton, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Manor Care surrounded by her loving family.
Beverly was born in Easton, PA, a daughter of the late Forest and Faye (Davies) Fox.
Beverly was married to John C. Weiss, with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage on August 29th. She was a graduate of Wilson High School, class of 1955, and Nursing School at Easton Hospital, graduating in 1958. Beverly was a Registered Nurse for Easton Hospital for 42 years until retiring in 1998. She enjoyed reading, and loved her pets, especially her beloved cat Simon.
Beverly was a member of St. John's United Church in Farmersville, various Nursing associations, Women's bowling League, Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, helped nurses in scheduling bimonthly lunches, head of the Youth Group at Church, and was a President of Easton Hospital Union for five years.
In addition to her husband, Beverly is survived by her sons John C. Weiss, Jr and wife Bridget of Nazareth, Steven D. Weiss of Allentown; grandchildren John C. Weiss and girlfriend Kate Lackey, Michael A. Weiss, and Ryan C. Weiss.
A calling hour will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp.), followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Interment will be private to the family only.
Contributions in Beverly's memory may be made to Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019