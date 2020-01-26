Home

Cremation Society of Pennsylva - King of Prussia
714 Dekalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA 19422
(610) 354-9800
Beverly Hittinger
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Lehigh Lodge
2120 Rte 100
Macungie, PA
Beverly R. Hittinger

Beverly R. Hittinger Obituary
Beverly R Hittinger age 81 of Allentown passed away peacefully on January 22. She was the wife of the late Donald D Hittinger, and the dautghter of the late James and Ruth Ford of Bethlehem. She is survived by Donnalynn Evans and her husband James of Camphill, Pa, Darcy Kendra and her husband Robert of Northampton, Scott Hittinger and wife Pamela of Emmaus, Dina Terwilliger and husband William of Germansville, Todd Hittinger and his wife Patricia of Cibolo Tx. Predeceased by grand daughter Cristin Terwilliger. She also leaves 12 grand children and 3 great grand children. The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday February 22nd, Lehigh Lodge, 2120 Rte 100, Macungie, PA 18062 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 26, 2020
