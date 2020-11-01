Beverly Sue McBride, who went by Sue, of Seal Beach, CA passed away on October 19, 2020. Sue was born in Oneonta, New York on March 23, 1946.



She graduated from Wissahickon High School in Ambler, PA. Sue received a Bachelor's degree in Art from University of Southern Mississippi in 1969 and a Master's degree in Art from Kutztown University of PA in 2005.



Sue worked as an Art teacher for Perkiomen Valley School District in PA for over 30 years. Her favorite artist was Vincent Van Gogh and her favorite painting was Starry Night. She loved reading and going on vacations with family and was a seasoned world traveler who especially loved Aruba. Sue enjoyed baking cookies and making candy to share with her family and friends. She kept busy by playing bingo, dominos, board games and was involved many clubs at Leisure World. At Leisure World, many people often stopped by to talk to Sue, while she was outside reading on her front porch.



Sue is survived by her sons Jon Haines, Chris Haines, Jonathan McBride and daughters Shannon McBride and Meghan McBride. Sue's siblings are Jim, Johnie, Paul, Bonnie and Ken. Sue's grandchildren are Gavin, Zoey, Braden, Liam, Cullen, and Keira.



