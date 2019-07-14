Morning Call Obituaries
Billie Joe Harris, 77, of Allentown, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 in the St. Luke's Hospital Allentown Campus surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Sally Ann (Adams) Harris. They were married for 33 years. Billie Joe was born in Chapel Hill, TN a son of the late George Haynes and Mary Josephine (Thompson) Harris. He was a truck driver for Exide for many years and must recently was a tour bus driver for Easton Coach. Billie Joe was a member of Christ E.C. Church, Allentown. He served his country proudly as a member of the United States Marine Corps. Billie Joe loved his children and will be remembered as an incredible man.

Survivors: Wife; daughters, Sherri R. wife of Glenn A. Morrell of Downingtown, Jessie wife of Eric Lieberman of Easton, Melissa Trapp of Allentown; son, Brandon H. Harris of Allentown; sister, Shirley wife of Bobby Brown of Chapel Hill, TN; grandchildren, Sean, Dylan, Kelly, Shannon, Mika Rose, Mari and Rin; great-grandchildren, Johnathon, Zephaniah, Solomon and Martha.

Services: 10:30 A.M. Tuesday in the Christ E.C. Church 2135 W. Tilghman St. Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Tuesday in the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions to Christ E.C. Church 2135 W. Tilghman St. Allentown, 18104.
Published in Morning Call on July 14, 2019
