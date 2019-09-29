|
Blanche A. Peiffer, 94, formerly of Quakertown and Jonestown died September 27, 2019 in Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown. She was the wife of the late James S. Peiffer. Born in Paxtonia, PA she was the daughter of the late Raymond A. & Blanche L. (Mumma) Paul. She worked for Sterling Packaging before retirement. She was a member of the First Church of the Brethren in Quakertown and a former member of St. Jacobs Kimmerlings Church in Lebanon County. She is survived by a son Harold Raymond Peiffer (Susan) of Coopersburg, and one granddaughter Amber Jade. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Thursday October 3, 2019 in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown PA 18951. Call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Contributions can be made to the 480 Norristown Rd. #150 Blue Bell, PA 19422 or to 5455 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43214.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 29, 2019