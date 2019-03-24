Blanche L. Jones, 94, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 20 at her home. She was a resident of Vero Beach, FL and Lower Macungie Township, PA. She was the daughter of the late George and Elavine Liddicote. Born and raised in Kingston, PA she attended Kingston HS and graduated from Penn State University with a teaching degree. Her first job as a teacher was at Hershey (PA) High School. Blanche married Lloyd Jones, her high school sweetheart, in August of 1949 and they celebrated their 69th anniversary last August 28. After their marriage they moved to Schenectady, New York for 3 years where her son was born and then moving to Emmaus in 1952 where her daughter was born. They established a Florida residency in the 1990s. She was an avid golfer and a long-time member at Lehigh Country Club in Allentown and Grand Harbor Golf Club in Vero Beach, FL. She was especially proud of a hole-in-one she had at both courses. She also enjoyed reading; bridge; needle point; playing bocce; and watching golf, football, and the Final Four tournaments. She especially enjoyed seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren when they visited. She and her husband traveled extensively and visited all seven continents. Past memberships included the Emmaus and Allentown Women's Clubs, AAUW, PEO, Emmaus Moravian Church, and was a volunteer at the Lehigh Valley Hospital.Blanche is survived by her husband Lloyd; son Lloyd H. Jones and wife Andrea of Emmaus; granddaughter Stephanie Berdik and husband Michael of Charlestown, MA; grandson Collin Jones of Houston, TX; and two great grandchildren Emma and Will Berdik. She was predeceased by her daughter Sheryl Jones Alu and brother George W. Liddicote.At her request, there will be no calling hours and services will be private. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.comGifts in remembrance may be made in support of the Blanche Liddicote Jones Scholarship for Teaching. Gifts should be sent to Penn State University, College of Education, Development Office, 247 Chambers Building, University Park, PA 16802 and noted for the "Blanche Liddicote Jones Scholarship". Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary