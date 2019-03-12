Home

Blanche O'Brien, 88, of Mt. Bethel, PA passed away Sunday, March 10th, at her residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday, March 16th at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 436 S. 2nd St, Bangor, PA with Fr. Stephen Maco officiating. Family & friends are invited to call 6 to 8 PM on Friday, March 15th and Saturday, March 16th from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at James B. Gaffney Funeral Home, 314 S. First St., Bangor, PA. Burial will be held at the St. James Cemetery, Jamesburg, NJ. Please visit gaffneyparsons.com for a complete obituary and to offer online condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church 436 S. Second Street Bangor, PA 18013.
