90 years of age and longtime resident of West Union Street in Fullerton, and the North Catasauqua Apartments, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening February 21, 2019, in the home of her son, surrounded by loving and dedicated family members. "Winnie" was the wife of Donald T. "Ducky" Wetherhold for 45 years at the time of his passing in 2003, and was born in Allentown to the late Arthur and Margaret (Llewellyn) Gyer. She was a dedicated member of St. John's UCC Fullerton, where she served as Chairlady of the Visitation Committee. A 1946 honor graduate of Whitehall High School, she first worked as a clerk and stenographer for Justice of the Peace Charles Milson and his Insurance Agency. Blodwyn later worked at the former Two Guys Department Store, Fullerton Furniture Galleries, Sleep City, and enjoyed being part of child care at the Divine School. She enjoyed sports, running, reading, dancing, being a Girl and Cub Scout leader, along with Friday night cards and special events with friends. She gave loving care and support to family and friends in their time of need. She is survived by sons Donald along with David and his wife Jane Schubert; daughters Robin Ferioli along with Kristina Warner and her husband Andrew; 10 grandchildren and 7 great granddaughters; along with her brother James Gyer.Services will be 11:00 am Monday March 4, 2019 in Saint John's UCC Fullerton 575 Grape Street, Whitehall, PA 18052 with Rev. Dr. Becky J. Beckwith officiating, where visitation with her family will begin at 10:00 am in the Church Parlor. Her interment will be private.Memorial contributions honoring Blodwyn may be presented to Saint John's UCC Fullerton 575 Grape Street Whitehall, Pennsylvania 18052. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2019