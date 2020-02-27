|
Bonita Elizabeth Zieseniss, formerly of Narvon, passed away February 24th, 2020 at Manor Care, West Reading.
She was the loving wife of Michael F. Zieseniss.
Born in Davisville, South Hampton, she was the daughter of the late William and Catherine (Rich) Whitham.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Todd Zieseniss, companion to Andrea Villano, Quakertown, PA and Tina Marie, wife to Timothy Ronan, Elkhart, Indiana. Her Sister Shirley Bleam, Richlandtown, PA and Bonita's four grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son Thomas Zieseniss and her brother Darwin Whitham.
A memorial Service will be held Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020, at 10 AM at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Friends may call Tuesday from 9 AM to 10 AM at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020