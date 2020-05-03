Bonita L. Kotch
Bonita L. Kotch, 76, of Cherryville, passed away at Arden Court Assisted Living, Allentown on Friday, April 24, 2020, with her loving husband at her side. She was the loving wife of Albert J. Kotch. They would have celebrated 42 years of marriage on June 24th. Born in Laurys Station, she was the daughter of the late Monroe Schaadt and Violet (Stankovich) Schaadt. She graduated from Parkland High School in 1961 and went on to graduate from Bethlehem Business School. Bonnie retired from Bank of America after 30 years of service as an Executive Secretary. She then worked part-time at the Bethlehem Public Library as an administrative clerk for 5 years and then later as a part-time food server/cashier for the Northampton School District. She loved dealing with the children from first to fifth grade. She was a lifetime member of St. John's UCC, Laurys Station and was a greeter on occasion. She was also a member of the Professional Secretaries of America. She was a member of the Indianland Garden Club, where she served as treasurer for 9 years. She got great pleasure out of tending to her flowers both inside and outside the house and caring for her dogs, Pepper and Gracie. In addition to her husband, Bonnie is survived by brother, Samuel Schaadt and his wife, Janet; sisters-in-law, Rose Marie Simone and Helen Sodl and her husband, Frank; and 6 nieces and nephews. She will be missed greatly by all those whose lives' she has touched. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bonita's name may be made to St. Johns UCC, 1415 Rising Sun Rd., P.O. Box E, Laurys Station, PA 18059 or Alzheimer's Association, Suite 102, 399 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for the loss of your beautiful wife, Al. As soon as I saw the name, I remembered Bonnie. You might remember I photographed your wedding a long time ago. You were also a few years behind me in High School at Marian. From other comments by your friends, it sounds like you two were two very special people. I can only say I am very sorry for your loss. God bless you.
Francis Quinn
Bonnie was a nice person to know. I remember well our days in the garden club together. So sorry. Our sincere sympathy.
Beverly & Wilson Putt
Friend
We'll never forget the wonderful time we spent with Bonnie & Albert at their cabin in Lake Wallenpaupak and the amazing ride on the lake. I have a picture of Bonnie and me with an awsome wind blown look on the back of the boat. I'll always treasure that picture. You were a sweetheart Bonnie. You'll be sorely missed. Rest In Peace Cousin Irene
Bonnie and I were very close friends (we met at GAC) back in the early 70's. We went on vacations together, ate at each other's homes, and she was always the kindest, happiest person you could be with. We always had a lot of fun and never shared a cross word. She was a really fine person and one of a kind. To her husband and family, I am so sorry for your loss. RIP, dear Bonnie.
Betsy Jones
Friend
Bonnie was a very sweet and kind person who touched a lot of people's hearts. She was everybodys friend. We will pray for her soul and her family in this difficult time. God Bless Her!
Erika Figura
Friend
Aunt Bonnie you are gone but not forgotten. May you rest in peace.
Christine Hildebrand
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Samuel & Janet Schaadt
Family
Please accept our heartfelt condolences for your loss Al. Our thoughts and prayers are with you through this difficult time.
Carol & John DeLeo
I am so sorry for your loss. Bonnie was a very sweet person. Please accept my condolences.
Kathy Kresge
Al, we are very sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts.
Michael & Jennifer McLaughlin
