Bonnie and I were very close friends (we met at GAC) back in the early 70's. We went on vacations together, ate at each other's homes, and she was always the kindest, happiest person you could be with. We always had a lot of fun and never shared a cross word. She was a really fine person and one of a kind. To her husband and family, I am so sorry for your loss. RIP, dear Bonnie.

Betsy Jones

Friend