Bonita L. Kotch, 76, of Cherryville, passed away at Arden Court Assisted Living, Allentown on Friday, April 24, 2020, with her loving husband at her side. She was the loving wife of Albert J. Kotch. They would have celebrated 42 years of marriage on June 24th. Born in Laurys Station, she was the daughter of the late Monroe Schaadt and Violet (Stankovich) Schaadt. She graduated from Parkland High School in 1961 and went on to graduate from Bethlehem Business School. Bonnie retired from Bank of America after 30 years of service as an Executive Secretary. She then worked part-time at the Bethlehem Public Library as an administrative clerk for 5 years and then later as a part-time food server/cashier for the Northampton School District. She loved dealing with the children from first to fifth grade. She was a lifetime member of St. John's UCC, Laurys Station and was a greeter on occasion. She was also a member of the Professional Secretaries of America. She was a member of the Indianland Garden Club, where she served as treasurer for 9 years. She got great pleasure out of tending to her flowers both inside and outside the house and caring for her dogs, Pepper and Gracie. In addition to her husband, Bonnie is survived by brother, Samuel Schaadt and his wife, Janet; sisters-in-law, Rose Marie Simone and Helen Sodl and her husband, Frank; and 6 nieces and nephews. She will be missed greatly by all those whose lives' she has touched. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bonita's name may be made to St. Johns UCC, 1415 Rising Sun Rd., P.O. Box E, Laurys Station, PA 18059 or Alzheimer's Association, Suite 102, 399 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.