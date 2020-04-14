|
Bonita L. Mitchell, 65, of Allentown passed away April 6th at Manorcare Health Services, Bethlehem. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Paul Mitchell and Dolores Wirth. Bonita was very young at heart and had a pure heart of gold. She was loved and adored by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her companion of 20 years, Pedro Tirada; a brother Gary Mitchell; niece Melissa Carrer; nephew Michael Carrer; great nieces and nephews Julian, Fiona, Lilliana, Luke, Arielle and Baby Boy Gambino along with extended family. She was predeceased by her sister Sandra Mitchell.
Services are private, arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2020