Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonita Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonita L. "Bonnie" Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonita L. Mitchell, 65, of Allentown passed away April 6th at Manorcare Health Services, Bethlehem. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Paul Mitchell and Dolores Wirth. Bonita was very young at heart and had a pure heart of gold. She was loved and adored by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her companion of 20 years, Pedro Tirada; a brother Gary Mitchell; niece Melissa Carrer; nephew Michael Carrer; great nieces and nephews Julian, Fiona, Lilliana, Luke, Arielle and Baby Boy Gambino along with extended family. She was predeceased by her sister Sandra Mitchell.

Services are private, arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
Download Now