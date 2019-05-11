|
|
Bonita "Bonnie" M. (Higgins) LaBarre, 67, of Bethlehem, passed away May 9, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Phil LaBarre. Born in Berea, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Anne (Hoch) and James Higgins Sr. Bonnie was an avid reader, loved animals and enjoyed collecting bells. She will be deeply missed.Survivors: daughters- Kara Zayas (Tony) of Bethlehem, Gina Lawrence (Anthony Sr.) of Emerson, NE; grandchildren- Alyssa, Angelita, Antonio, Dylan, Anthony Jr., Drayden and Sean; 2 great grandchildren; siblings- James Higgins Jr. (Steph) of Bethlehem, Barbara Keiper (Glenn) of Bethlehem, Scott Higgins (Lois) of Charlotte, NC, Kathleen Locher (Michael) of Bethlehem; many nieces and nephews; former husband-Richard Abruzzese (Edie).A calling time will be held on Wednesday, May 15th 11AM-12PM with a Memorial Service at 12PM in Downing Funeral Home, Inc. 1002 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Inurnment to follow in Holy Ghost Catholic Cemetery, Bethlehem.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bonnie's memory to the 3893 Adler PL #170 Bethlehem, PA 18017 or to the Bethlehem Public Library 11 West Church Street Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2019