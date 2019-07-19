Bonnie J. Goyzueta, M.A.,Psy.D, 75 years, of Macungie, went home to the Lord Jesus on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the widow of Luis F. Goyzueta, Sr. Born in Corning, NY, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Marianne (Oliver) Woodworth. She was an academic alumnis of: Corning Community College; Allentown College; Kutztown University, and received her Doctorate in Psychology from Rochelle University in 2008. Bonnie was employed as a bilingual teacher while living in Lima, Peru from 1968 to 1979. As a psychologist, she worked with private practices, counseling for service organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley and worked for the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation in Allentown for many years before retiring.



Bonnie was the best mother and grandmother. She always offered advice and a shoulder to cry on. She had a passion for art, jewelry and a deep love for horses. Bonnie had a smile that would light up a room and had the best laugh. She touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed by all.



Survivors: Daughter, Mariluz Grote and husband Alex of Fuquay Varina, NC, son, Luis A. Goyzueta, Jr. of Macungie, grandchildren, Aric, Lucas and Kylee Grote, and Lusha Goyzueta; and sister, Wendy Ghannam of Northern Virginia, and her children, Shann and Amina.



Services: 11:00 AM Saturday, July 20 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville with the Rev. Richard Bauman officiating. Visitation, 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Private interment. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lustgarten Foundation, online www.lustgarten.org/donate or by mail, 415 Crossways Park Dr., Ste D, Woodbury, NY 11797. Published in Morning Call on July 19, 2019