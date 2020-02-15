|
Ms. Bonnie Joy Pike died peacefully on February 10th in Denver, CO at the age of 79. She was born on December 31, 1940 in Hellertown, PA to parents, Kenneth and Helen Fulmer. She graduated from Hellertown High School in 1958. She lived in Hellertown most of her life and worked at the Bethlehem Steel Corporation. In retirement, she moved to Tucson, AZ and then to Denver CO to be close to her son's family.
Bonnie had a passion for travel and enjoyed driving throughout the entire US visiting new places. She enjoyed spending time with family and especially attending the numerous activities of her two granddaughters.
Bonnie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Theresa Pike of Denver, CO; two grandchildren, Anna and Sarah Pike, her sister, Kay Stauffer of Hellertown, PA. She is preceded in death by her sister, Susan Kulscher.
Bonnie will be buried in a private ceremony on a to-be-determined date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020