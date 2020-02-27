|
Bonnie L. Kratzer 72, of Nazareth, passed away on Wednesday February 25, 2020. Born in Bethlehem she was a daughter of the late Harvey and Grace (Werner) Kratzer. Bonnie worked as an assembler for the former Western Electric in Allentown prior to retiring. Surviving are her brothers: James of Allentown, George of Salisbury Twp., and Richard (Cecelia) of Bethlehem. Sisters: Dolores Schwartz in Kutztown, Betty wife of Robert Kuchner and Nancy wife of Greg Geiger both of Allentown. Services and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020