Bonnie L. (Klotz) Palansky, 78, of Coudersport, formerly of Slatington, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at UPMC- Cole, Coudsersport. She was the wife of John N. Palansky, Jr. to whom she was married 58 years this past June 17. Born in Palmerton, March 9, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Madeline L. (Haydt) and William H. A. Klotz, Sr. She was employed as a sewing machine operator for the former Paris Neckwear in Walnutport for 40 years before retiring in 2002. Bonnie was a lifetime member of Slatington Skeet Club and a member of St. John's U.C.C., Slatington. Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, John; daughter, Lori L. Heintzelman and her fiancé, Frank J. Hock, Jr. of Walnutport; son, Lorne D. Palansky and his wife, Debbie of Slatington; brothers, Karl R. Klotz of Slatington and William H. A. Klotz, Jr. and his wife, Gail of Walnutport; sisters, Audrey C. Kemmerer and her husband, Kenneth of Florida, Donna D. Seip and her husband, Gerald of Walnutport, Glendra J. Knappenberger of Walnutport; grandchildren, Carley Heintzelman, Zachary Palansky, Emily Palansky; great grandsons, Samuel, Lewis, Maxwell, Easton, and Luke; many nieces and nephews; predeceased by sister, Fern I. Smith. Service: A private funeral service will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., Schnecksville. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Cemetery, Slatington. A video of the service will be available Wednesday evening, April 29th on the funeral home website www.heintzelmancares.com. Click on Bonnie's obituary for the link. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association and/or St. John's U.C.C. memorial fund c/o the funeral home, P. O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.