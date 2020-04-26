Bonnie L. Palansky
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie L. (Klotz) Palansky, 78, of Coudersport, formerly of Slatington, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at UPMC- Cole, Coudsersport. She was the wife of John N. Palansky, Jr. to whom she was married 58 years this past June 17. Born in Palmerton, March 9, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Madeline L. (Haydt) and William H. A. Klotz, Sr. She was employed as a sewing machine operator for the former Paris Neckwear in Walnutport for 40 years before retiring in 2002. Bonnie was a lifetime member of Slatington Skeet Club and a member of St. John's U.C.C., Slatington. Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, John; daughter, Lori L. Heintzelman and her fiancé, Frank J. Hock, Jr. of Walnutport; son, Lorne D. Palansky and his wife, Debbie of Slatington; brothers, Karl R. Klotz of Slatington and William H. A. Klotz, Jr. and his wife, Gail of Walnutport; sisters, Audrey C. Kemmerer and her husband, Kenneth of Florida, Donna D. Seip and her husband, Gerald of Walnutport, Glendra J. Knappenberger of Walnutport; grandchildren, Carley Heintzelman, Zachary Palansky, Emily Palansky; great grandsons, Samuel, Lewis, Maxwell, Easton, and Luke; many nieces and nephews; predeceased by sister, Fern I. Smith. Service: A private funeral service will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., Schnecksville. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Cemetery, Slatington. A video of the service will be available Wednesday evening, April 29th on the funeral home website www.heintzelmancares.com. Click on Bonnie's obituary for the link. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association and/or St. John's U.C.C. memorial fund c/o the funeral home, P. O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
29
Service
www.heintzelmancares.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved