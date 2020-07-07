1/1
Bonnie Lee Katzev
Bonnie Lee Katzev, 77 of Easton, PA died July 3, 2020. Born Dec. 23, 1942 in Batavia, NY she was a daughter of the late John and Lorraine (Boldrin) Sprung. A 1960 graduate of Depew HS, NY, she was a runway model in the Manhattan garment district for several years. Bonnie's love of horses led her to Bonnie Acres Farm in Freehold, NJ where she raised Arabian Show horses and co-founded Straight Arrow Products (the makers of the original Mane 'n Tail) in 1970. She was a member of Lily Dale Assembly, Lily Dale, NY and part of their spiritualist community. She is survived by 3 sons: Scott Katzev (Mary Ann) of Memphis, TN, Bradford Katzev (Lamphone) of Las Vegas, NV, and Devon Katzev (Ashyn) of Wind Gap, PA: 4 grandchildren: Jacob Katzev, Ken, Kailei and Vincent; and 3 great-grandchildren Kenny, Carson and Astor.

A calling period will be held 5 to 7 PM Wednesday in Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton (masks and social distancing please). The family asks that those who are uncomfortable attending because of COVID, please feel free to extend a written condolence at www. AshtonFuneralHome.com instead. Memorial contributions may be made to www.bethlehemmountedpolice.org or www.equusfoundation.org.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
