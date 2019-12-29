Morning Call Obituaries
|
Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Boris D. Heimbach Obituary
Boris D. "Poppy" Heimbach, 86, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 in Whitehall Manor. He was the husband of the late Marjorie L. (Nuss) Heimbach. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Ora R. and Margaret C. (Trone) Heimbach. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. His various employers included Western Electric, Prudential Life Insurance Company and Jack's Glass. He was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Bethlehem. Boris was a founding member of Bethlehem Steelers Youth Football League and actively involved in Northwest Little League for many years. He enjoyed golf, bridge, and was an avid Navy wrestling fan. He was a member of the American Contract Bridge League.

Survivors: son, Doug Heimbach (Julie), Orlando FL; daughters, Carol V. Stillwagen, Allentown; Sheri Earle (David), Columbia MD; Jill Kelly (Don), Whitehall; grandchildren, Greg and Alison Kunkle; Lauren Alles (Brent); Brady Earle (Whitney), Samantha and Jansen Earle; Morgan and Madison Kelly; great grandchildren, Carsen Kunkle; Dylan, Kaylee and Blake Alles. He was preceded in death by brother Ora "Ross" Heimbach and sister Gloria Arnold. He will be missed by his devoted friend Gale.

Services: 11:30 AM Saturday, January 4th at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until service time. (www.stephensfuneral.com).

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to U.S. Naval Academy Foundation, 274 Wood Rd., Annapolis MD 21402. Make donations to USNA Foundation (The Coach Perry Wrestling Endowment) in memory of Boris D. Heimbach.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 29, 2019
