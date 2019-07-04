Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Union Church Cemetery
Neffs, PA
View Map
Brad T. Correll


1956 - 2019
Brad T. Correll Obituary
Brad T. Correll, 62, of Allentown, died, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his residence. Born in Allentown on July 30, 1956, Brad was the son of the late Earl R. and Dorothy M. (Best) Correll. He was a self-employed electrician in California for many years before retiring.

Survivors: Sister, Sharon K. Kendig and her husband, Ricky of Palmerton; brother, Bruce S. Correll of Weatherly; predeceased by brothers, Larry J. and Brian Lee Correll

Services: A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Published in Morning Call on July 4, 2019
