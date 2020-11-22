1/1
Bradley J. Elliott
1974 - 2020
Bradley J. Elliott, 46 years, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at home. Born in Valdosta, GA he was the son of Gilbert and Patricia (Dykes) Elliott of Orefield. He was a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in Management Sciences and Information Systems and was a member of the Blue Band for 5 years. Brad worked for Unisys as a Computer Technician. He was a member of the Jerusalem Singers for over 20 years and was an avid collector of Comic Books and was loved by his friends and colleagues at the Encounter comic book store.

Survivors: Parents, Gilbert and Patricia, sisters, Bethany Coleman (Matthew) of Levittown and Kathy Pell (Tim) of Wynnewood, 2 nieces, Ellie and Gigi.

Services: A visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 24, from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Private Funeral Service with the Rev. Kent Rhodehamel officiating. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. Please note that state guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people allowed inside the building at the same time. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Forgotten Felines and Fidos, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
06:30 - 07:30 PM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
Gil , Pat, Kathy and Beth, Heartfelt sadness for your loss. We will never forget Brad and all the memories we have of him. He was a great guy! From all the posts it seems he was loved by so many friends along with his family. Thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Nancy Barger
Family
November 21, 2020
Aunt Patty, Uncle Gil, Kathy & Beth - we are incredibly sorry for your loss. We will always remember his sense of humor, as well as talking “IT” & football. We have so many great memories of our family get togethers & although it’s been many years since we’ve seen him, we will always cherish our spent together. Much love to you all.

The ones we love are never gone; they live within our hearts.
Kim & Don Manns
Family
November 21, 2020
To Brad- Rest In Peace, Cousin. To Uncle Gil and Aunt Pat, Kathy and Bethany, please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Christina Lee
Family
November 21, 2020
Saddened by the news of Brad’s passing.
My thoughts and prayers are with you
Patricia Lee
Family
November 21, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Brad was a wonderful man and a loving cousin. We are so sorry for your loss. May he Rest In Peace.
Jennifer and Ed McAteer
Family
