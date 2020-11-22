Aunt Patty, Uncle Gil, Kathy & Beth - we are incredibly sorry for your loss. We will always remember his sense of humor, as well as talking “IT” & football. We have so many great memories of our family get togethers & although it’s been many years since we’ve seen him, we will always cherish our spent together. Much love to you all.



The ones we love are never gone; they live within our hearts.

Kim & Don Manns

