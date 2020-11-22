Bradley J. Elliott, 46 years, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at home. Born in Valdosta, GA he was the son of Gilbert and Patricia (Dykes) Elliott of Orefield. He was a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in Management Sciences and Information Systems and was a member of the Blue Band for 5 years. Brad worked for Unisys as a Computer Technician. He was a member of the Jerusalem Singers for over 20 years and was an avid collector of Comic Books and was loved by his friends and colleagues at the Encounter comic book store.
Survivors: Parents, Gilbert and Patricia, sisters, Bethany Coleman (Matthew) of Levittown and Kathy Pell (Tim) of Wynnewood, 2 nieces, Ellie and Gigi.
Services: A visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 24, from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Private Funeral Service with the Rev. Kent Rhodehamel officiating. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com
. Please note that state guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people allowed inside the building at the same time. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Forgotten Felines and Fidos, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.