|
|
Branden T. Hartman, 25, of Germansville, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicular accident in Washington Township, Lehigh Co. He was the husband of Ashley L. (Everett) Hartman to whom he was married on October 12. Born in Easton, April 3, 1994, Branden was the son of John J. Hartman, Jr. and Patricia A. (Brunstetter) Hartman of Easton. He graduated from Easton Area High School, Class of 2012 and Triangle Tech in Bethlehem, Class of 2014 with top honors earning an Associate degree in carpentry and construction. Branden was employed at Aco II Mechanical, Inc. in Schnecksville for the last four years.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife and parents; sister, Ariel C. Hartman-Keller and her husband, David of Bath; paternal grandfather, John J. Hartman, Sr. and his wife, Beverly of Schnecksville; paternal grandmother, Janet L. (Raph) Schnable of Wilson Boro; maternal grandmother, Lena M. (Consentino) Brunstetter of Easton.
Service: A memorial service will be held 7:30 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Rebecca E. Middeke-Conlin officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Private interment. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 30, 2019