Brandi Lynn Lagler, age 39 of Allentown, passed away on Friday, June 26th 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest followling a history of Seizures.
Born in Allentown, Brandi was the daughter to Terry Lee Lagler and Kathleen Ellen Seiple Lagler.
She graduated from William Allen, Class of 99'. She was a kinda, caring, compassionate and would do anything for family and friends. For the majority of her life she worked as a bartender at the Jet Port, Lumpy Lou's, Woody's Bar & Grille and most recently Machos Sports Bar.
Brandi is survived by her sister; Tara Bellhorn (Kris Bellhorn), brother; Dustin Zosky (Debby Zosky), nephew, Kyle Bellhorn, niece; Paige Zosky, maternal grandmother; Loretta Seiple and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is predeceased by her loving mother Kathleen Lagler.
A short graveside service for Brandi will be held at Grandview Cemetery, 2735 Walbert Ave., Allentown, PA 18104, on Wednesday, July 8th at 12 noon. Please wear mask. Online condolences may be made online at www.allentowncremationservices.com
In luie of flowers please donate to any local animal shelter.