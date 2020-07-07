1/1
Brandi Lynn Lagler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brandi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandi Lynn Lagler, age 39 of Allentown, passed away on Friday, June 26th 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest followling a history of Seizures.

Born in Allentown, Brandi was the daughter to Terry Lee Lagler and Kathleen Ellen Seiple Lagler.

She graduated from William Allen, Class of 99'. She was a kinda, caring, compassionate and would do anything for family and friends. For the majority of her life she worked as a bartender at the Jet Port, Lumpy Lou's, Woody's Bar & Grille and most recently Machos Sports Bar.

Brandi is survived by her sister; Tara Bellhorn (Kris Bellhorn), brother; Dustin Zosky (Debby Zosky), nephew, Kyle Bellhorn, niece; Paige Zosky, maternal grandmother; Loretta Seiple and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is predeceased by her loving mother Kathleen Lagler.

A short graveside service for Brandi will be held at Grandview Cemetery, 2735 Walbert Ave., Allentown, PA 18104, on Wednesday, July 8th at 12 noon. Please wear mask. Online condolences may be made online at www.allentowncremationservices.com In luie of flowers please donate to any local animal shelter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allentown Cremations Services
3438 Route 309
Orefield, PA 18069
610-841-3700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved