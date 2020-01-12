Home

Brandon Carl Talkach

Brandon Carl Talkach In Memoriam
7/21/94 - 1/15/18

Brandon I can't believe it's been 2 years since you been gone, the moment that you left me my heart was split in two, one side filled with memories the other side died with you. I often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek, remembering you is easy, I do it every day, but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain; you see, life has gone on without you, but it will never be the same, I can't wait until we're together again. With all my heart and soul, love you forever, Mom
Published in Morning Call from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020
