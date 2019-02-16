Braxton Stuart Zimmer passed away February 14, 2019 in the St. Luke's University Hospital Neonatal Unit of Bethlehem. Braxton, the beloved son of Brian R. and Justine E. (MacEachen) Zimmer was born November 29, 2018. During his three short months on Earth, he touched many lives, and was loved deeply by his family and friends. He is survived by his Parents; big sister, Averie L. Zimmer; maternal grandparents, Mary-Jessica and Anthony DeFlumeri; paternal grandparents, Lawrence T. and Debbie A. Zimmer; aunts and uncles Jason and Melissa Zimmer; KellyAnn Zimmer and fiancée Matt Bowman.Services: Monday 2/18/19 Friends and family may pay their respects from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. followed by the service starting at 8 P.M. Taking place at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting premature baby onesies or small stuffed Teddy Bears. The items will be donated to the Neonatal Unit of St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem in memory of Braxton. The Onesies and Teddy Bears can be forwarded to the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary