Brenda Helen (Fatzinger) Horn, of Slatedale was taken home to her Lord on Monday, May 4th, 2020. She was the wife of Blaine W. Horn for 50 years and 1 month. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Bartow and Helen (Metzger) Fatzinger. Brenda worked in the cafeteria at the Northwestern Lehigh School. Brenda was a firefighter for over 35 years. She also served as the president, vice president and treasurer of Citizen's Fire Co. #1, Slatedale. Brenda was a member of Good Shepherd UCC, Slatington where she assisted in many ways.



Survivors: She is survived by her loving family, husband, Blaine W. Horn; mother-in-law, Freda Horn and her late husband, Walter T. Horn; daughter, Michelle Y., wife of Robert J. Schramel of Slatington; son, Micheal C. Horn, husband of Cherylynn of Orefield; along with her 3 grandsons who she cherished, Michael V. Horn, Robbie Schramel and Joseph Horn. She was the sister of Tyrone and Alice Fatzinger of Washington state, Darryl and Annette Fatzinger of Allentown, Keith and Eileen Clever of Allentown, along with a sister-in-law, Judy Fatzinger and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Burdell Fatzinger and sister, Yvonne Fatzinger.



A private service will be held. No calling hours. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home, Inc., Slatedale. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Citizen's Fire Co. #1, P.O. Box 179, Slatedale, PA 18079 or Good Shepherd UCC, P.O. 68, Slatedale, PA 18079.



